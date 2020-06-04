Page Library Opening by Appointment Only

Starting Tuesday, June 9, patrons may visit the library with an appointment by calling the library at (928) 645-4270. One hour time slots are available and no patrons will be allowed to come in without an appointment.

Appointments Include:

–Computer Use

–Faxing

–Self Service Copy

–Browsing the stacks

Curbside pickup of books and DVD’s will still be offered by the library.

The Children’s Reading Program is underway for summer and runs into the month of August. Free lunches are also being offered for the kids through a grant program. Please call the library to enroll your child in this popular program to help keep your kids engaged in reading this summer!

Library Safety Protocol

Staff will be wearing masks to protect you and they ask that you wear a mask to protect staff. Patrons must maintain social distancing (six feet) between staff at all times. Patrons and staff who are showing signs of illness or who do not feel well are not allowed in the library. The library asks that you be considerate of others.