Page Library 9/11 Observance Aimed at Helping

The Children’s Department at the Page Public Library has come up with a great way to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11; by helping others. In observance on 9/11, this coming Wednesday the kids at the library, during their after school program will be, putting together hygiene kits for the homeless, for the women’s domestic violence shelter and families and individuals who might be needed.

That’s according to the Children’s Coordinator at the library, Kierra Campbell.

“We are going around to businesses and people in the community, asking for donations toward these hygiene kits,” Campbell told Lake Powell Communications. “I just really appreciate coming together as a community in observance of 9/11.”

It was Kierra’s mother, Theresa Knight, who started the 9/11 Day of Service at the City Park a few years back. Kierra tells us that her mother has contributed to this year’s efforts. She is thrilled that her daughter has more or less taken the reigns of the 9/11 observance in Page.

NEEDED ITEMS

Toothpaste/toothbrushes and floss

Chapstick

Hand sanitizer/soap

Deodorant

Large Ziploc bags

Band-Aids

(Clean) Socks

Bottled water

Granola/cereal bars

Mini shampoo/conditioner

Mints/gum

DIAPERS!!!!!!!!!

Bring your donations to the library by Tuesday September 10th.

If you have questions, call 928-645-5802.

You can email Kierra at [email protected]