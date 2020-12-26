Page/Lechee May See Some Precipitation Sunday & Monday
From the National Weather Service:
Sunday and Monday in the Page/Lechee area we could see some winter-like weather.
On Sunday we might see some snow showers after 11 a.m. Other wise it will be cloudy with a high in the low 40’s.
Sunday night: Cloudy and a low near 27.
If you are traveling Monday, be aware of some very strong winds, seemingly everywhere except Page, the winds are expected to top-off at 18. But south of use much stronger winds are expected.
Otherwise, Monday, we’ll see a mix of snow and rain showers with a high of 44.