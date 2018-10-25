It’s that time of year again! Page rolling out the red carpet for hot air balloon pilots, crew and enthusiasts for the 16th annual Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta and The Chamber Balloon Regatta Vendor Fair November 1-4, 2018.

The magnificent hot air balloons will be here beginning Thursday, Friday, Sat and Sunday with about 60 balloons expected to take to the sky over Page this year. Balloon-meister Bryan Hill tells Lake Powell Life News how residents can participate (click audio below)

The big glow with about 20 of balloons will be putting on a show along Lake Powell Blvd Saturday night. for all the details about the Balloon Regatta hot air balloon events click here.

Meanwhile the Balloon Regatta Vendor Fair will be lighting up Lake Powell Blvd both Friday and Saturday, and this year in addition to the 70 plus vendors, beer garden and entertainment along Main Street, Chamber Director Judy Franz tells Lake Powell Life News the Page Chamber is sponsoring a cool lantern launch in the park Friday night: (click audio file below)

For all the details about the Chamber Balloon Regatta Vendor Fair and Lantern Launch click here.