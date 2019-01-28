Page Knocks Off Window Rock

A strong start by Page paid off in the victory over Window Rock on Saturday, 63-56 for their third win in a week. Sand Devils jumped out in front of the Scouts on a 13-2 run to open the game. Page led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter. Consistent shooting by the Sand Devils in the second quarter outscored the Scouts in the first half 35-16 to take a 19 point lead as they headed to the dressing room.

After a thirty minute delay at halftime due to someone pulling the fire alarm and causing evacuation, everyone returned to the gym once Page Fire Department had given the “all clear”.

Page and Window Rock traded baskets in the third quarter, both teams tallying 15 points. Sand Devils led by 19 points to open the fourth quarter, 50-31. Window Rock’s defense found a way to force the Sand Devils’ offense to five straight turnovers that converted into 10 points for the Scouts.

In the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Sand Devils’ lead dwindled to nine points. Junior Gabe Gomez’s performance in the fourth quarter gave Page the edge over Window Rock. Gomez was 1 of 5 Sand Devils who finished in double digits on Saturday.