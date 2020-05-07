Page Kids Thank Teachers During Appreciation Week

Shout Out to all of our great Page Unified teachers during this Teacher Appreciation Week. You may have heard us talking about it on-air and you may have even heard the kids!

All week, we’ve been encouraging students in the Page Unified School District to call-in or text us with a message for their teacher. Show your appreciation for the hard-working educators in Page!

Call or text your message between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM. If your child would like to participate, just text or call us at 928-645-0300. Get your message in today and listen to all the kids here:

Thank You Page Unified teachers for all you do from all of us at

Lake Powell Communications!