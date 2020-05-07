News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Page Kids Thank Teachers During Appreciation Week

May 07
10:56 2020
Shout Out to all of our great Page Unified teachers during this Teacher Appreciation Week. You may have heard us talking about it on-air and you may have even heard the kids!

All week, we’ve been encouraging students in the Page Unified School District to call-in or text us with a message for their teacher. Show your appreciation for the hard-working educators in Page!

Call or text your message between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM. If your child would like to participate, just text or call us at 928-645-0300. Get your message in today and listen to all the kids here:

 

 

Thank You Page Unified teachers for all you do from all of us at

Lake Powell Communications!

 

 

