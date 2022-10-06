Page Justice of the Peace, Write-in Opens

Write-In Candidate Filing Opens for

Position of City of Page Justice of the Peace

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The public is notified that with the passing of Justice of the Peace Candidate Donald G. Roberts and following Arizona Revised Statute 16-343(D), the Coconino County Elections Department is opening the write-in candidate filing period for the office of the Page Justice of the Peace.

To be considered an official write-in candidate, a person must file the required nomination papers with the Elections Department by November 3, at 5 p.m. and must meet all the applicable statutory requirements. For information about how to become a write-in candidate for this position, please contact the Coconino County Elections Department at 928-679-7896.

The names of the official write-in candidates will be posted on the Coconino County Elections Department webpages and at each polling location on Election Day. Voters casting a ballot for a write-in candidate must write the official write-in candidate name in the space provided for the race and put a mark on the oval next to the name.

