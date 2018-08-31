Page Justice of the Peace Roberts Formally Reprimanded

A local Justice of the Peace has been formally reprimanded by the Arizona Supreme Court for misconduct. The Commission on Judicial Conduct says the court’s censure of Page Justice of the Peace Donald G. Roberts last week was a result of Roberts allowing his part-time bailiff to work for private providers of court services that were done under orders issued by Roberts.

The commission says the court’s decision to censure the Coconino County Justice of the Peace was based on an agreement between Roberts and a state disciplinary counsel indicating that Roberts’ actions violated rules against conduct that brings a judicial office into disrepute.