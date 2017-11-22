News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Page Junior Suffers Serious Basketball Injury

November 22
16:32 2017
Dillon Neztsosie (Facebook)

On Tuesday night at the Page High School gym, while the boys’ Sand Devils basketball team was taking on Monument Valley, junior Page player Dillon Neztsosie suffered a double compound fracture of his wrist.

It happened under the basket when the young man collided with another player, in what his coach Russ Skubal called a “big collision.”

Dillon was taken by helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital where he underwent surgery on Wednesday morning. Doctors placed two plates in his arm.

“Thankfully, we think he will make a full recovery,” Coach Skubal told Lake Powell Communications. “We will support Dillon however we can….he’s one of our family.”

The coach was with his player all day on Wednesday, which was

an off-day for Page students because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lady Sand Devils are back in action this coming Tuesday, at home, hosting Coconino High School. The boys won’t be playing again until Tuesday December 5, when they travel to Chinle.

