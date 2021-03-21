Page HS Wins Two State Basketball Titles

A Great Day of Hoops in Mesa

Two State Titles for the Page Sand Devils

The date was Saturday March 20, 2021.

That was the day that both Page Sand Devils varsity basketball teams won their respective Arizona State Championships at Eastmark High School in Mesa. For the boys, it was their first ever state title! For the girls, well they’ve had a few before, including three out of the last four years!

The Lady Sand Devils beat the Lobos of Snowflake High School 36-32. The Sand Devil boys beat Lobos guys 64-51.

Senior #50 Torrance Begay had nine points and ten rebounds in the game Saturday. She told us she and her teammates wanted to redeem themselves from last year’s state championship game loss. She says she will continue to play the game she loves.

Head girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse told us his team was giving the Lobos too many opportunities early on.

“We had to eliminate their second chance opportunities early in the game,” he said.

And they succeeded, but it remained a close game throughout.

But Coach Whitehorse seemed thrilled for his seniors.

“I’m so happy that they got a season, for one thing. And on top of that to be able to go undefeated and win a state tournament,” he said. “And they’re the first girls in our program to win a state title three times. I’m just so proud of them and all the great work they’ve done for us the last four years.”

After the day’s second game boys’ coach Justin Smith talked about his seniors:

“I’ve been around all five seniors, including Dahntay (Dugi), even though he left and came back. I’ve been around them since they were young, just middle school. And I told them early early early in their basketball careers they would lose against good teams back then. But I told them it wasn’t about that, it was about winning state titles in the future. It’s about going to play college basketball in the future. It’s not about now. Don’t worry about the scoreboard, worry about getting better so that in the future you can do things like this.”

# 15 Dahntay Dugi left Page two years ago, but came back this season, evidently to win a state title.

“It means a lot to give back to the city, to the coaches and to our players,” said the senior.

He then talked about Saturday’s game.

“We started off slow, but we moved the ball and got into our rhythm.”

The young man is hoping for a basketball scholarship.

Congratulations to Coaches Ryan Whitehorse and Justin Smith! Despite the odds (the pandemic) they, and their great teams, did it all!