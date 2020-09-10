Page HS Sports Could Start in January 2021

Northeastern Region Athletics

BREAKING: Reservations Schools Plan to Play all Athletic Seasons in the Spring of 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 4PM

As of August 2020, with the cancellations of Fall Athletics and Activities, an on-going collaboration began amongst the Northeastern Reservation Schools from 1A, 2A, and 3A Conferences. A proposal was developed and discussed with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Leadership. It would allow the Northeastern Schools to resume activities that best meets the safety and concerns of our communities during this pandemic.

This plan allows our schools to develop alternative athletic and activity timelines that maximize the safety of our competitive and practice environments.

A January 2021 date is proposed for the resumption of athletics and activities. The timeline proposes Basketball and Wrestling practice and competitions from January to February, Football, Volleyball, and Cross Country from February to April, and Baseball, Softball, and Track & Field from April to June.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented and considered by the AIA Executive Board on September 21, 2020!

The Northeastern Region consists of the following schools, which have been part of the planning process: