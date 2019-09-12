Page HS Golf Team In Full “Swing”

Golf Coach Joshua Adams had his team out at Lake Powell National Golf Course on Tuesday (9/10) as they hosted the Page Multiple Tournament on a very windy, but sunny afternoon.

We asked the coach how he tells his team to deal with the wind.

“Keep it. Keep it straight,” he tells them.

What does the coach do as his team is golfing in various areas of whatever golf course they’re playing?

“I’m looking for opportunities to see all of my players, to see different holes and different shots,” said the coach. But trying to go around and seeing everybody sometimes gets difficult.”

Sometimes there are great distances between holes, and Coach Adams will have to spend time shuttling players from one hole to the next.

Tuesday’s RESULTS :

1) Coconino + 19

2) Lee Williams + 28

3) Page HS + 31

4) Bradshaw Mountain + 60

Coach’s Notes: Our results from Tuesday: We are struggling to compete against some really good golfers in our section. Our scores are really pretty decent and normally they would have us in contention as you can see below we are playing pretty good teams that score really low for their top players, where we are better at keeping scores low for the entire team not just our top 2.

Ezra Larson- 4 over par for 40

Chad Wood- 8 over par for 44

Trevor Mallavia- 8 over par 44

Ryan Sanders-11 over par 47

Daylon Keisling +12 didn’t count

Maurice Smith +9 didn’t count

Kylie Wood as an individual shot a 9 over par for a 45.