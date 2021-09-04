Page Football Team Improves to 1-1

It was a pleasant night!

There was a very good crowd!

The final score was fantastic!

Page Sand Devils – 10 St. John Paul II Lions – 6

Friday night September 3rd turned into a good night for Sand Devil football fans. Head Coach Bubba Billie led his team to a hard fought 10-6 victory over the Lions from Avondale. It was especially sweet after the previous week’s 47-0 lost to the Cowboys of Kanab High School.

Following the game Coach Billie told us he was tired, “But getting that first win of the season is always a big step.”

He told us how this group of players keeps fighting and fighting.

“Where did that kid comes from,” asked the coach when referring to senior running back Keon Adakai.

In the second half, when Senior Hunter Richardson took to the sidelines with what appeared to be an injury, Adakai stepped-in and ran the heck out of the ball, which gave the Sand devils a lift they were not anticipating. Unofficially, we had him for 64-yards on the ground in the second half!

“I think we’ve found our power-I runner,” said the coach of Adakai.

It was quite a performance!

The first score for the Sand Devils came when Richardson took a fumble 66-yards for a touchdown. And while a 2-point conversion was called back due to a penalty on the play, Page came back and completed another 2-point conversion from further away after the penalty was marched-off.

The Lion came back with a touchdown of their own, but failed in their conversion attempt, keeping the Sand Devils with their 8-0 lead intact.

In the 4th quarter the Lions were moving the ball fairly well, but when the Page defense registered a safety, that more or less finished off the Lions at 10-6.

With seconds left the Sand Devils took a knew on two plays, and that was the end of the ballgame.

Bubba Billie told us he will not have this wonderful victory on his mind for too long. By the end of Friday he was already thinking ahead to a road came next Thursday (Sept 9) at Chino Valley.