Housing in Page continues to be a challenge! Need some help navigating the home buying waters?

Monday, May 18th, the general public is invited to attend a free event for future homeowners and renters to learn about great housing opportunities in the community. At the Page Housing Symposium, you can find out about Single Family Direct and Guaranteed loans, repair loans, and grants, Home Plus home loan programs and Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona.

That’s next Monday at 6 pm at the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Powell.