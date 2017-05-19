Page Hosts 2nd Annual Regional Economic Outlook Conference

Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and the Page Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2nd annual Regional Economic Development Outlook Conference. The theme of this year’s conference was “Inform, Engage, Act.”

Over 100 participants from across northern Arizona listened to presentations by Supervisor Fowler, Page Mayor Bill Diak, Dr. Wade Rousse from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and others. John Stigmon of the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECONA) moderated the day-long event and presented.

“This conference was another tremendous success thanks to the hard work and dedication of so many people,” said Supervisor Fowler. “As people who care about our sense of place and where we come from, we must continue to think of ways we can keep families together and people living here. The people at this conference came up with so many great ideas so that we can continue to work for a prosperous future.”

An education panel with representatives from NAU, Coconino County Community College, Dine College and Navajo Technical Institute discussed the formation of the Page Higher Education Center. Entrepreneurs and business owners in the region also shared the challenges and opportunities of running a small business.

Participants of the conference were encouraged to share information, generate ideas and strategies for future economic development for northern Arizona and the Page region. Stakeholders were challenged to come up with a vision with the impending closure of Navajo Generating Station.