Lake Powell Life News

Page Hospital’s Proposition 431 Looks Like a YES!

November 06
04:43 2019
We will not know the final results of Tuesday’s mail-in ballot decision for Page Hospital’s Proposition 431 until later in the day Wednesday. That’s according to the Coconino County Recorder, Patty Hansen.

However, we can say it is looking very good for passage!

As of this morning, the only votes not counted yet are the ones that were turned-in yesterday at Page City Hall and the Lechee Chapter House.

According to the Recorder’s office, as of last night, Prop 431 was leading 87% – 13%.

YES votes: 1,178

NO votes: 183   

We will report the final tally this afternoon.

Tags
banner page hospitalcoconino county recorderpage arizonapatty hansenproposition 431

