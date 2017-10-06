Page Homecoming Parade a Huge Success

On Friday afternoon (10/6), a portion of Lake Powell Boulevard was blocked off and a very good sized crowd gathered for the 2017 Homecoming parade down the center of Page.

The parade was lead by the Page Fire Department with sirens and horns blaring!

Other participants included, Page High School band and color guard, Page Lake Powell girl scouts, Page middle school football, Page youth football and some Navajo hoop dancers and elders. too.

Of course the princes and princesses were present, as where the king and queen nominees. The king and queen were to be elected during halftime at that night’s homecoming game versus the Ganado H.S. Hornets.

Go Sand Devils!