Page Higher Education Center Signing Ceremony

The new Page Higher Education Center will celebrate a Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony at 1 p.m., Thursday April 27, 2017 in Page, AZ.

The event is hosted by Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler, Coconino Community College President Colleen Smith, Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel, Navajo Technical University President Dr. Elmer Guy and Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng.

The Center will provide higher education to students across northern Arizona who can enter degree programs and earn technical certificates. This will further develop a skilled and diverse workforce and a robust economy in northern Arizona.

WHAT: Page Higher Education Center Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

WHERE: Coconino Community College – Page Instructional Site

475 S. Lake Powell Blvd. – Page, AZ

WHEN: 1 p.m, Thursday April 27.

For more information, please call Supervisor Fowler’s office at 928-283-4518.