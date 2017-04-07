Page High School Hosts Special Olympics

“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

That’s the oath recited before every Special Olympic Games since 1968, and that is the oath that kicked of the 2017 Special Olympics hosted at Page High School this afternoon.

Athletes from eight schools across Arizona, including Page, Ganado, and Chinle ran, jumped, and threw their way onto the medal stand placed on the infield of the Page High School track. Waiting to drape the medals around the athletes necks were members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department.

The athletes ran various races, including a relay and wheelchair race, tested their throwing arms in the softball toss, and displayed their leaping prowess in the long jump.

Damian Rosas has been the Special Olympics coach for Page for the past five years, before that he was an athlete. It was Rosas experience as an athlete that fuels him to improve the program for the kids in it now.

“I’m giving back; I’m paying it forward to the kids,” Rosas said. “Because I didn’t do much when I was in school so I’m doing stuff now for my kids.”

While the Special Olympics Track Meet is a once a year event at Page High School, the Unified Sports program is year round. Unified Sports is a program that unites Special Olympics athletes and partners, individuals without disabilities, as teammates for training and competition. Throughout the year Rosas will assist students in playing bocce ball, floor hockey, track, and most recently basketball.

In fact, Unified Sports are now in more than 4,500 elementary, middle and high schools across the United States.

Cheers and smiles were plentiful around the track today, but Rosas hopes that the event will continue to grow.

“Hopefully we get more teams coming again next year, but this is one of the biggest ones we ever had.”