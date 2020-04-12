Page High School; Everything You Need to Know Right Now!!!

This is a Letter regarding completion of school year 19-20 from Principal Anne Martin!!

** The Class of 2020 Will Enjoy an Official Graduation **

April 8, 2020

Dear Sand Devil students and parents,

The purpose of this letter is to outline the action plan Page High School will follow to complete various aspects of the current school year.

If you have questions or need assistance, utilize email as the best way to contact the necessary school employee. Refer to our school directory that is posted on our website and attached to this communication for all employee email addresses. If you are unsure of whom to contact, you can email any of our office staff, and we will promptly forward your request to the appropriate employee.

On April 6, Page High School teachers began the process of evaluating each student’s progress toward earning credit for 2nd semester courses.

Page High School seniors will graduate if it is determined they were on track to graduate before the state-mandated school closure that began on March 23.

This process will allow our teachers to identify the students in need of targeted support in order to meet the goal of graduation in 2020.

To our seniors and their parents: Your graduation ceremony will happen.

I am committed to providing a celebration; however, I ask for your understanding and flexibility on the timeframe and what exactly it might look like.

The graduation ceremony will not take place on May 16. We must postpone it at this point.

A date will be determined once our public health crisis stabilizes. We will continue to follow recommendations and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our State government as we select a date.

Students in grades 9 through 11 will earn credit for the courses they are enrolled in if it is determined they were on track to earn credit before the state-mandated school closure that began on March 23.

Students in grades 9 through 12 that need the remainder of the school year to earn credit will be given opportunities to retake assessments as well as redo previously assigned work. Some students may be asked to complete new tasks to demonstrate proficiency of previously taught skills toward credit earning.

All students, grades 9 through 12, will have through May 8 to demonstrate course proficiency to earn 2nd semester credit.

Beginning May 11, students whose grades are under 60% will be contacted by teachers and/or support staff to discuss final opportunities to demonstrate learning. All learning must be completed before May 22.

Teachers will be required to complete their grade-books and assign credit or no credit by 3:00pm on May 22.

We will be contacting students; our seniors first, to provide materials according to need, such as textbooks, chrome books, etc. We aim to be flexible and find ways to lift the barriers that may keep students from earning credit during the school closure.

Throughout this process our teachers will provide educational materials and opportunities that keep students in grades 9 through 11 connected to their course learnings and provide them with ways to practice critical skills that will advance their goals now and in the next year of their high school career.

April 13: another set of printed educational materials will be distributed per course. The same materials will be available online through course Google classrooms.

May 4: a final set of printed educational materials will be distributed per course. The same materials will be available online through course Google classrooms.

Below is further explanation of our grading processes and practices considering the state-mandated school closure. Credit/No Credit will be used to determine 2nd semester course completion.

A senior’s GPA will remain the same on their transcripts as it was after their first seven (7) semesters of high school (Dec. 2019).

Since GPAs are only increased with letter grade designation, 2nd semester will not impact cumulative GPAs for the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

All 2nd semester courses will carry a Credit/No Credit designation on transcripts.

○ Credit will be marked as “CR” next to the course on the transcript.

○ No Credit will be marked as “NC” next to the course on the transcript. A Better not Worse grading policy will be utilized school-wide.

A student’s grade in a course as of March 13 will be the starting point for working toward credit in a course.

The grade can only get better, not worse, toward earning credit in a course.

Credit is determined by a percentage of 60% or higher in a course.

Once it is determined that a student has met the requirements for credit in a course (i.e. earned 60% or higher), the course will be complete and the credit will be placed on the transcript.

Other items of interest:

We are working on a plan that would allow next year’s 11th and 12th graders to be able to take the ACT exam during the school day to make up for the district-funded college entrance exam they would have taken in April if the schools had not been closed.

Students enrolled in an Advanced Placement (AP) course will receive more information about course expectations and exams from their AP teacher and from Mr. Brian Henderson, our Assistant Principal.

We are actively working to ensure that any student seeking a certification in their CTE program of study will be able to gain that certification prior to May 22. More information will be shared with our CTE students through their CTE teachers and from Mr. Chuck Sharp, our CTE and Post-Secondary Director.

Students enrolled in a PHS course and seeking dual credit with Coconino Community College (CCC) will receive more information soon. CCC is in the process of making a final decision on the options available. This communication will come from student’s teachers and from Mr. Chuck Sharp, our CTE and Post-Secondary Director.

Prom 2020 will be postponed until further notice. We will continue to look for recommendations and guidance on gatherings from the CDC and our State government. We will update all involved as we know more.

Senior caps and gowns will be mailed to students by Balfour. If you need to change your mailing address, please contact Balfour directly at (480) 990-0141 or [email protected].

Congratulations to our Digital Communications students! They have completed our 2019-2020 Yearbook, which is being printed now. Ms. Charli Long is working with Balfour to set up an online store for students to purchase yearbooks. We will share more details via email and our school Facebook and website soon.

There will be a day in the future when you can pick up personal items and will be asked to drop off school-owned items. We are currently developing a timeline and process for this exchange.

We will continue to follow CDC and our State government recommendations and guidelines regarding actions we should take to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

We continue to be committed to the success of each student and look forward to assisting each student and family as best we can throughout our school closure.

Sincerely,

Anne Martin