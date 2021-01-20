Page High School Basketball Season FINALLY Underway

(with a winter wonderland mixed-in)

Yes, the Page Sand Devils’ girls and boys varsity basketball teams finally played AIA sanctioned games on Tuesday night (Jan 19) at Winslow. But getting to the games was not easy for anyone. The snow that had been predicted for the higher elevations Tuesday, became a very heavy snowfall on Highway 89 north of Cameron, into Flagstaff and beyond.

We all saw cars and trucks and semis pulled off to the side of the road, unable to make it to Flagstaff. There were DPS vehicles left and right, trying to help those in distress.

But the Page HS vehicles were not to be denied, and the gals and guys made it to Winslow HS in time for their games.

Looking back from the safety of the Bulldogs’ gym, Coach Ryan Whitehorse said that perhaps the heavy snow more or less summarized the kind of season they’re going to have, “…having to get here through a snowstorm.”

Whitehorse’s ladies had a tough game on their hands, but pretty much led the entire way. At the half, the Sand Devils led 18-16, and after three they led 31-26.

The final score: Page 52 Winslow 41.

Leading the way for the Lady Sand Devils was senior Torrance Begay, who poured in 16 points. Not far behind was Miquedah Taliman with a very nice 13 points.

Speaking of Torrance, the coach told us that she’s been waiting for this “senior” opportunity to shine since she was very little.

“We saw glimpses of this last year in the post season,” said Whitehorse. “This is her year; her senior year. She’s going to be very versatile and she will be a very important presence for us this year.”

For the boys’ contest Tuesday, they played a very tight game all the way until the final period. Winslow led 29-23 at the half, but the game was tied after three at 47-47.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, with the final score being 64-58.

Despite the final score, several of the guys had outstanding games. We do not have the official statistics, but Robert Smith was in the middle of everything the entire game, with pure hustle. He did suffer what seemed like a mild leg injury in the second half that slowed him up a bit. But he stayed in the game.

The other starters; Jonah Holiday, “Stu” Sandall, Brennon Atene and Orlandon Yazzie, all busted their tails from the beginning to the end.

Next up for the girls and the guys is Kingman, next Tuesday night. Again, the Sand Devils will be on the road.

…..hopefully a snowless road!