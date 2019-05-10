Page Head Football Coach Departing

Page High School’s head football coach will be resigning at the end of the school year to take a position as Offensive Coordinator at Elkhart High School, located in Elkhart, Texas.

Mitchell Stephens has been the head football coach for the Sand Devils for the last two seasons, leading his teams to an overall 18-5 record during that time. During his first year he guided his team to the first round of the state playoffs, and during his second year he got them to the second round.

Coach Stephens grew up in Texas and says his reason for returning to his home state is so he can be closer to family.

“My grandparents and parents are getting older,” Stephens said. “It will be nice being only an hour away from my mother, rather than 20 hours. I feel like God brought me here and now God’s giving me signs to return home.”

Though he’s looking forward to being back in his home state, Coach Stephens says there are several things he’ll miss about Page and coaching at the high school.

Coach Stephens is proud of his football team’s record and accomplishments and adds that he’s most proud of seeing the growth many of his players have shown.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments of these kids,” he said. “Winning football games is great, but seeing my players grow and watching them go on to play college ball and meet other big life goals is what I’m most proud of from my time here.”

Coach Stephens said Page will always have a spot in his heart.

“The school, the community, and the church have all been very welcoming, and I’ll miss them,” he said. “This place is dear to my heart and I want to leave on good terms.”

The high school has posted a position for a new head football coach, said PHS Athletic Director, Ernie Rivers.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for the program,” said Rivers. “He’ll be missed.”

Story courtesy of Steven Law, PUSD