Page Girls Win at Window Rock!! Boys Lose!

The Page Sand Devils’ girls basketball team snapped their 3-game losing streak in fine fashion Saturday afternoon, beating the girls from Window Rock on their home court 44-42. But, then the boys of Page lost a nail-biter at the last second to the Fighting Scouts 46-43.

The two-time state champion girls had suddenly lost three games in a row (Tuba City, Ganado, Chinle) and were facing a very good “Scouts’ team. But they never let the game get away from them, holding on for a halftime lead of 23-17. They then held on to win the game!

They were led in scoring (unofficially) by Miquedah Tolliman with 11-points, followed by the 9-points contributed by both Torrance Begay and Neve Redhair.

“We still have so many things to work on,” said girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse after the game. “But coming off three straight losses, a win’s a win. But now that we got over that hump, now we have to keep rolling.”

For the boys, it was an incredibly hard-fought game by both teams. And it was pretty much back and forth as far as the lead went. But toward the end of the 4th quarter, it looked as though the Sand devils would eke out the win, only to lose it on a last-second shot. And the crowd inside that huge gym went crazy.

*”Little Stu” ( Stuart Sandall) led the Page scorers (unofficially) with 16-points. Gabe Gomez had ten.

The girls’ and the boys’ teams are back in action this Tuesday, thankfully, at home! They will be hosting the Tuba City Warriors. The girls at 6 PM and the boys at 7:30. You know the Page High School gym will be loaded with Warrior fans, so hopefully, there’ll be many loud Sand Devils’ fans in the house to drown them out!

*On the radio, we’ve been calling Stuart, “Big Stu” all season. But his father tells us, no; he is “Big Stu,” not his son. Apparently, though dad is a full head shorter than his son’s six-foot-nine frame, Stuart (his son) is “Little Stu.” OK.