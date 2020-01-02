Page Girls Return from Nevada 2-2

The girls basketball team at Page High School just got back from several days in Henderson, Nevada, where they participated in the 8th annual Gator Classic Tournament.

The ladies were 2-2 for the tournament, but Coach Ryan Whitehorse told Lake Powell Communications that they had a good weekend, playing four games against tough opponents from California, Nevada and Alaska.

“We had a good weekend in Vegas, playing four games against teams from Vegas, Nevada and Alaska,” said the coach. “It was a good overall learning experience for the girls, showing them what we still need to work on as a team.”

Whitehorse told us that defensively, he felt they did okay, and it was actually the defense that kept them in most of the games.

“Having to overcome teams that were quicker and more athletic than us was a good learning opportunity for the girls,” added the coach. “We battled the whole weekend and I’m proud of the girls for that and it should really help us going into the second half of the season.”

Coach Whitehorse was particularly proud of his team in their final game, when they fought back to beat West High School of Anchorage 39-36.

His girls will be back in action this Saturday afternoon when they, and the boys, take on Sedona Red Rock.