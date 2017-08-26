Page Football Team Plays Tough, But Loses

It was a game for the ages, mixed with superb play, but with injuries for both teams.

In the end it was:

Coconino High School 21

Page High School 14

The game Friday night was played on the artifical turf at the Coconino Panthers beautiful home field in Flagstaff. Their band was loud and entertaining and the stands on the home side were full. On the visitor’s side, at least 150 people made the trek from Page to cheer-on their Sand Devils.

After a tremendous red zone defensive stand early in the game by the Sand Devil defense, highlighted by a tremendous sack by Page’s Christian White, quarterback Jacob Doyle sprinted 80-yards for the first score of the game. The Page fans could be seen jumping up and down with excitement.

But while the game remained close throughout, it was injuries to quarterback Doyle, and others, that took the wind out of the Sand Devils’ sails. But the game remained undecided until the very end!

It was a hard fought, though injury-prone, high school football game.

Next up for Coach Mitchell Stevens and the Sand Devils will be Winslow, next Friday, on the road.