Page EMS Open House May 21

Add this to your busy May agenda: May 21st the Page Fire Dept. will be hosting their annual Emergency Medical Services Open House so you can drop in and meet community emergency responders, emergency services groups, animal awareness groups, with fun educational activities for the kids and safety information for the adults.

The goal, to showcase emergency preparedness and to promote health and well being during EMS Week May 19th-25th.

The annual Emergency Medical Services Open House will be held at the Page Public Safety Building – 808 Coppermine Rd. May 21st from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Page Fire Dept. still taking applications for Open House Exhibitors, for more information contact Maggie Jones at mjones@pageaz.gov.