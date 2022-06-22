Page Fire Destroys 2 Homes

Few official details are yet available about a house fire that took place in Page on Saturday evening.

According to the Page Police Department, the fire started at a residence on Valley Court and spread quickly to a second residence.

The police department received the call for the fire shortly after 11pm.

The incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

Several local businesses and community members have been donating gift certificates and cash donations to the families affected by the fires.

According to Lake Powell Chronicle, the Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations for the families. The Chamber is located at 48 South Lake Powell Boulevard.