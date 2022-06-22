News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Fire Destroys 2 Homes

Page Fire Destroys 2 Homes
June 22
10:58 2022
Print This Article

Still frame of the blaze, from video taken by Brooke Delfay.

Few official details are yet available about a house fire that took place in Page on Saturday evening.

According to the Page Police Department, the fire started at a residence on Valley Court and spread quickly to a second residence.

The police department received the call for the fire shortly after 11pm.

The incident is still under investigation, and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

Several local businesses and community members have been donating gift certificates and cash donations to the families affected by the fires.

According to Lake Powell Chronicle, the Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations for the families. The Chamber is located at 48 South Lake Powell Boulevard.

Page Fire Destroys 2 Homes - overview

Summary: Page Fire Destroys 2 Homes

Tags
firehouse firepage fire

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.