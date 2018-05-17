News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Fire Dept Hosting EMS Open House

Page Fire Dept Hosting EMS Open House
May 17
12:43 2018
Print This Article

Next week we recognize the amazing work done by Emergency Medical Services with National EMS Week. In recognition Tuesday, May 21st, the Page Fire Dept will be hosting an EMS Open House from 4pm-6pm featuring exhibits from EMS providers, healthcare providers, emergency service groups, animal awareness groups and more at the Page Public Safety Building at 808 Coppermine Rd. They are also holding an Emergency Kit Challenge for kids, teens and adults, a coloring contest and a whole lot more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.