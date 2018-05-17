Page Fire Dept Hosting EMS Open House

Next week we recognize the amazing work done by Emergency Medical Services with National EMS Week. In recognition Tuesday, May 21st, the Page Fire Dept will be hosting an EMS Open House from 4pm-6pm featuring exhibits from EMS providers, healthcare providers, emergency service groups, animal awareness groups and more at the Page Public Safety Building at 808 Coppermine Rd. They are also holding an Emergency Kit Challenge for kids, teens and adults, a coloring contest and a whole lot more.