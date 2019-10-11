Page Fire Department’s Open House

The Page City Fire department, under the direction of Chief Jeff Reed, held an OPEN HOUSE on Wednesday (10/9) that allowed the public….and many kids….to get an inside look at their Fire department.

The event was held in honor of October being Fire Prevention Month!

There were a lot of fun activities, giveaways, popcorn, and door prizes.

But it was more than that because there was safety information available, apparatus tours, a smoke hallway and more.

For the kids, they enjoyed meeting the firefighters who were there!

Sponsors of the event included Frito Lay, Lake Powell Paddleboards, Safeway, the Nackard Companies, Big John’s Texas BBQ, Wal-Mart, Denny’s, AZ Welding & Supply, Boston’s Ace hardware and Days Inn & Suites.