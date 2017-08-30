Page Fire Department Responds to Fuel Spill

Page Fire Department responds to a report of a Fuel spill at the airport!

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at at around 10:30 A.M. Page Fire Department Units, Engine 10, Medic 11 and Airport 1, were all dispatched to 901 Sage Ave for a report of a fuel spill. The spill was on the property of the Page Airport.

Upon arrival, crews found approximately 5-10 gallons of Jet fuel on the ground next to an aircraft. The fuel had begun leaking from the aircraft after a fueling operation.

Page Fire Department secured the area, applied absorbent to the spilled fuel, and worked with aircraft mechanics to stop the leak.

In approximately 10-15 minutes, the spill was contained and there was absorbent in place. The fuel leak on the aircraft was stopped, preventing further contamination.

The scene was determined to then be clear and safe. Clean up was left to fueling company to preform following FAA regulations.

Page Fire Department cleared the scene at 11:30.