Page Fire Department Responds to Airport Fire

On Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 just after 7 A.M. Page Fire Department Units, Airport 1, Engine 10, Medic 10, and F1 responded to the Page Municipal Airport, American Aviation hanger, for the report of a fire.

One firefighter was at the airport for an aircraft standby at the time of dispatch and responded quickly from the Airport 1 hanger. He immediately began applying extinguishing agent and updated all other responding apparatus to continue response.

On arrival of Engine 10, Medic 10, and F1 they found a large open storage hanger with active flames and black smoke coming from the alpha side, and the fire suppression system activated. Airport 1 was still applying extinguishing agent, F1 took command, and Engine 10 deployed a 200-foot 1 ¾ hose line for fire attack and search & rescue.

It was determined the fire ignited during the transfer of aircraft fuel resulting in minor fire damage and one minor injury. The fire was knocked down at 07:18 with salvage and overhaul operations immediately following.

The building was turned over to the Page City Building Inspector at 08:15. Page Fire Department cleared the scene at 08:22 A.M.