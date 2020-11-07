News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Fire Department Responded to NGS Fire on Friday

Page Fire Department Responded to NGS Fire on Friday
November 07
08:39 2020
Print This Article

Page Fire Department Press Release:

Page Fire Department responds to a report of a fire at the Navajo Generating Station

On Friday, November 06, 2020 at 14:56 hours. Page Fire Unit Attack Truck (A1), Engine 11 (E11), and Page Fire Duty Chief responded to the area with a crew of five for a report of a possible coal ash fire in a coal bin receptor between units two and three.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the top of the coal conveyor system. Crews initiated an offensive attack by climbing approximately 120 feet into the structure. There, interior crews found light smoke and extensive fire damage to the conveyor belt system inside the structure and in the coal hoppers.

The crews made their way through the structure and were able to extinguish the fire after several hours.

NGS personnel assisted Page Fire by providing a supply of water to firefighters as well as using their knowledge and expertise to guide Page Fire through the structure. The use of a thermal imaging camera was used to confirm fire was out, along with overhaul procedures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews returned to service at 1100 hours.

Page Fire Department Responded to NGS Fire on Friday - overview

Summary: Page Arizona Fire Department Responded to NGS Fire on Friday

Tags
chief jeff reednavajo generating stationpage arizonaPage fire department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.