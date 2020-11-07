Page Fire Department Responded to NGS Fire on Friday

Page Fire Department Press Release:

Page Fire Department responds to a report of a fire at the Navajo Generating Station

On Friday, November 06, 2020 at 14:56 hours. Page Fire Unit Attack Truck (A1), Engine 11 (E11), and Page Fire Duty Chief responded to the area with a crew of five for a report of a possible coal ash fire in a coal bin receptor between units two and three.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the top of the coal conveyor system. Crews initiated an offensive attack by climbing approximately 120 feet into the structure. There, interior crews found light smoke and extensive fire damage to the conveyor belt system inside the structure and in the coal hoppers.

The crews made their way through the structure and were able to extinguish the fire after several hours.

NGS personnel assisted Page Fire by providing a supply of water to firefighters as well as using their knowledge and expertise to guide Page Fire through the structure. The use of a thermal imaging camera was used to confirm fire was out, along with overhaul procedures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews returned to service at 1100 hours.