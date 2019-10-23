Page Fire Department Releases Details on “The Fire”

Press release from the Page Fire department

October 23, 2019

E-10 and M-10 responded to the area of El Camino Court on Saturday, October 19th

at 1311 hours for the report of a structure fire. While en route, a full call-out was

paged for additional manpower.

Upon arrival to the scene, the crew was confronted by a resident that stated, “There was a loud explosion in a back yard and then there was fire everywhere.”

It was confirmed that the house on El Camino was on fire,

and that there was an extensive fire in the back yard of two other houses. Fire crews

had a quick knockdown of the fire on El Camino and then focused on protecting

other houses in the neighborhood. Access through the back yards was hampered by

multiple sheds and storage areas also creating a heavy fuel load. L-1 arrived in the

area of South Navajo and reported there was an active fire in two additional houses.

Fire crews began extinguishment of the fire and protection to the neighboring houses.

Mutual aid was requested and received from the National Park Service Fire

Response, Greenhaven Fire Department, and Big Water Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished at 1616 hours and contained to the three houses that were

initially on fire. There were no injuries reported from fire staff or civilians for this incident.

All units cleared the scene at 2039 hours. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.