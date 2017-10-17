News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Page Fire Department Quickly Douse Shed Fire

October 17
17:09 2017
PRESS RELEASE

Page Fire Department responds to the report of a
power line and shed fire.

On Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 19:34 hours Page Fire Department Units,
Engine 10, Medic 11, and Ladder 1, were dispatched to 201 Cypress for the report
of power lines and a shed possibly on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a disabled van, power lines, and a shed on fire in the
back yard. E10 took command, Page Fire Crews made an aggressive fire attack and
had the fire knocked down at 19:44. There were no injuries reported and the fire
did not spread beyond initial findings.

Page Police Department assisted with traffic control. PEU and the building
inspector were notified of the incident.

Page Fire Department cleared the scene at 20:55 hours.

