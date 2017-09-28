Page Fire Department Open House: Fire Prevention Week

Page Fire Department would like to remind everyone, “Every second counts, plan two ways out”.

Next week is fire prevention week; in accordance Page Fire will be holding an open house Wednesday (10/11) from 4pm to 7pm at their facility on Coppermine.

Activities will include Ambulance, Fire Engine and Helicopter tours. Interactive presentations and a smoke house for the kids will also be happening.

Door prizes will be handed out and there will be games, coloring contests and much more.

It’s all to raise awareness for fire prevention and safety, and with Halloween coming the issue of prevention is even more pertinent.

Here’s the event poster: FIRE OPEN HOUSE POSTER 2017