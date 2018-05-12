What a lovely Saturday in the park! The first Page Farmers’ Market of the season was a windy but well attended event featuring local vegetables, eggs, potted plants, soaps, candles, hand creams, lip balms, honey, artisan bread, pastries, home sewn and knitted items and a lot more.

Page Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop was also on the scene where locals got to meet Lieutenant Larry Olsen and Detective Terry TerEick along with other officers over a cup of coffee.

Judy Franz, Director of the Page Chamber was on hand to share details about upcoming Page events and celebrate the participating vendors at the market.

Soulful acoustic guitar music from a minstrel in the background provided the perfect ambiance to keep everyone smiling and enjoying the day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.