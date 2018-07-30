Missing Teen FOUND

FOUND!!!!!!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND HELP- Louise Kesoli and her family wishes to thank all of you for everything- the actual story is still unfolding, the family asking you respectfully for some privacy now as they get to the bottom of what happened. But the 16 year old is ok and is with family now. thanks to everyone who shared this and did what they could to help search. #ITTAKESAVILLAGE

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

ORIGINAL REPORT- On Thursday July 26th 2018 at approximately 11:30pm 16 year old Dean Dodson II said goodnight to his mother Louise Kesoli while watching television in their Page, AZ home on Granada Street. When Louise woke up at 5:30am the following morning, her son was nowhere to be found. The television had been turned off, his running shoes were gone. Typically a runner in the early morning hours, it was not unusual for the teen to be out on a run, but Dodson never returned home. The Page Police reportedly responded but could not find any signs of abduction or foul play, the family was instructed to continue their search on their own, which they have been doing for the past several days. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Navajo Nation Safety Patrol Officers have also been notified. Lake Powell Life News spoke with the father of the boy who lives away from the Page area but pays the Verizon bill for the phone Dodson uses and according to Verizon there has been no data activity on the pre-paid phone since before his mother went to bed Thursday night. Verizon has told the family the phone is not active, indicating the battery has likely lost its charge. Pinging the phone for GPS location has been unsuccessful.

Dean Dodson II is 16 years old, between 5’9 and 6’0, approximately 190 lbs with dark brown hair, brown eyes and brown glasses, last seen wearing black Under Armor running shoes, black basketball shorts and an off-green tank top. If you have seen this young man or have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Page Police Dept at (928) 645-2463.