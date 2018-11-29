Page Elks Lodge #2498 Donates A $ 2,500 Check To Meals On Wheels

On Wednesday Page Elks Lodge #2498 presented the Meals on Wheels organization with a $2.500 check. On hand for the check presentation for the Page Elks Lodge was Past Exalted Rulers Vern Gilbert, Russ Madsen and current Exalted Ruler Bill Justice receiving the check for Meals on Wheels was Page Community Services Director Debbie Winlock. Meals on Wheels are an award winning organization across America that is designed specifically to meet the nutritional and social needs of America’s most vulnerable people.

Bill Justice from the Page Elks lodge explained how the Page Elks lodge raises money to be able to donate to the community of Page : (Click Audio Below)

Bill Justice said this isn’t the first time the Page Elks Lodge has donated to the Meals on Wheels organization : (Click Audio Below)

Debbie Winlock from the Page Meals on Wheels program told Lake Powell Life how many meals the donation will provide: (Click Audio Below)

Whats is the busiest time of the year for the Meals on Wheels program: (Click Audio Below)

If you would like to donate or volunteer to the Meals on Wheels program here in Page: (Click Audio Below)