Page Early Childhood Fair

March 12
14:15 2019
The Page Early Childhood Fair is April 13, 2019! The Page Public Library presents the Page Early Childhood Fair from 9 to 11 am at the Page Sports Complex. Held in conjunction with the Page Easter Egg Hunt, the free resource fair will be the place for families to get details about early childhood health and education in the Page and Fredonia area.

Lots of fun activities for the kids, family resources, healthy snacks and training opportunities, books for young children and child care information. There are still slots for your organization to participate if you’d like more information fill out a registration form and send it to Debbie Winlock at the Page Public Library via email dwinlock@pageaz.gov or fax (928) 645-5804.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

