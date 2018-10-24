Page Detective Receives Heart of Gold Award

The Page Police Department is pleased to announce that Coconino County Victim Witness Services has awarded Detective Terry TerEick with their Heart of Gold Award for 2018. This award is given each year to members of law enforcement who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion and dedication to working with victims of crime.

Terry’s strong work ethic and support of victims in the pursuit of justice is exemplary. The specialized training he has attended, to better understand and work with victims of domestic violence, is evident in his work with victims. His investigations into cases and the compassion he has shown victims has been outstanding.

Terry was presented this award at Coconino County Victim Witness Services’ annual event, A Taste of Flagstaff, on October 22nd at Little America in Flagstaff, AZ. The Page Police Department and Coconino County Victim Witness Services thank Terry for all the work he has done, and will continue to do, helping victims of crime receive justice and find healing. Congratulations!