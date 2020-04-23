Page DES Hours Reduced

The Arizona Department of Economic Security’s head office in Phoenix has reached out to remind all Page area residents that the local office of the DES has reduced hours during this time.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide essential services to only those who do not have other means of accessing them, the DES office in Page will be offering limited in-person services Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is offering virtual office services online. You are encouraged to go online to the website at http://des.az.gov

Another 72,103 Arizonans filed for initial unemployment claims through the Arizona Department of Economic Security for the week of April 12 to April 18.

This, on top of the 507,213 claims that have been filed since the shut down began the week of March 15, brings total claims filed to 579,316, or 11.6% of Arizona’s workforce.

On Monday, April 20, 2020, officials report the state paid out a record $151 million in unemployment benefits the previous week.