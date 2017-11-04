Page Cross Country; Yes! Football; No!

On Saturday morning, the Page Sand Devils’ boy cross country team won their fourth straight state title, under the direction of Coach MacArthur Lane. The Sand Devils finished with the number 3,4,5 and 11 positions!

The girls cross country team finished in 8th place in the State Meet Saturday north of Phoenix.

In Queen Creek Saturday night, the Page Sand Devils’ football team lost to Benjamin Franklin HS 34-14.

We will have details for you on Sunday afternoon.