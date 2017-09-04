Page Cross Country Teams in Flagstaff

The Page High School cross country teams participated in the Peaks Invitational on Saturday (9/2) at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff. This was a meet that included college and high school teams, running separately of course. In fact Buffalo Park is the home track for Northern Arizona University. On hand were hundreds, if not thousands of cross country fans.

Sand Devils’ varsity coach MacArthur Lane feels his teams have a ways to go this season. And he felt his boys were, “a little flat.”

The 3-time state champ boys finished second to Flagstaff

HS. The coach said they had a couple of decent performances. In fact, junior Bowen Martin finished second in the boys race; six seconds behind a Prescott HS runner.

Speaking of the junior, the coach told us Bowen is a really good kid and he did a lot of work this summer to be able to put him in contention.

“But overall I just felt we were a little off,” said Coach Lane.

On the other hand, he added that the boys faced pretty much all the tough school in their division, and beat them all.

“We only lost to Flagstaff, and they’re a division ahead of us,” he said. “But on another day, maybe not on their home course (Buffalo Park), I think we could run them pretty tough anyway. It was a good day for us to say, ‘Here we are and we’re still on top of the heap, and you guys are more than welcome to come and get us.’”

On the girls’ side, he felt the girls will gain some confidence from their performance Saturday.

“Although they (the girls) were off, we were able to beat Chinle and Tuba City,” said the coach. “I know we can run better, but we showed improvement.”

Next up for the boys and girls of Page is a road trip to Las Vegas for the Larry Burgess Invitational at Sunset Park on Saturday (9/9). All the best schools from Las Vegas

will be there, as well as some top schools from Southern Utah.

For Saturday’s complete results, go to: http://www.wingfootfinish.com/results/2017/170902PeaksResults1.pdf