March 7, 2018

Page Comprehensive Housing Study to Kick Off with Community Meeting

(Page, AZ) – The City of Page is spearheading a Comprehensive Housing Study to actively address current and future needs and to identify priorities. The study will include an in-depth demographic analysis, a housing condition evaluation, and a robust community outreach process. The outreach effort will take place during the last week of March, including a workshop, community-wide online survey, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews. The growth in vacation rentals, spurred by popular home-sharing websites, has created a housing variable that many cities and neighborhoods are still trying to understand. In addition, the City’s concentration of aging manufactured homes and possible changes in the workforce are raising questions about what kinds of housing the City will need, and how to plan appropriately. A data-driven, comprehensive analysis of housing in Page is an important starting point.

Postcards, with a link to the Community Survey, will be inserted in resident and business post office boxes, and there will be a link to it on the City website and Facebook page. Residents, as well as individuals and families that live outside of Page but work or shop in the City, are welcome to participate. The survey will be available in English and Dine. People interested in learning more about the project and sharing ideas are also invited to participate in the Tuesday, March 27 workshop from 6:30-8:30 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers. “Some of the best information can come from the dynamic setting of a community meeting, where people can mingle and talk about the issue,” says Courtney Wood, outreach specialist with Michael Baker International, the firm hired by the City to complete the study. “Housing impacts everyone, and it is really important that residents and businesses have a seat at the table.” The Comprehensive Housing Study is scheduled for release in summer 2018, and will be followed by an Implementation Plan. Questions or comments can be directed to the City’s Community Development Director, Kim Johnson, at KJohnson@pageaz.gov or 928.645.4261. For general information about the City of Page, please visit CityofPage.org.

####