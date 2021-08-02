Page Community Youth Band Awarded Grant

Page Youth Band Awarded Grant from Arizona Community Foundation

Page, AZ –The Page Community Youth Band is pleased to announce that we have once again been awarded a grant by the Page/Lake Powell Community Fund, a component fund of the Arizona Community Foundation*. This time the amount is $3500, and this will enable the band to expand on the brass instrument inventory of the band, particularly introducing baritones to the ensemble. The last two years the band has had an annual partnership with PUSD. But the band relies on parent involvement and resources independently owned or donated by members of the community. The grant from the Arizona Community Foundation provides additional resources to ensure there are band instruments to loan.

With encouragement from former PUSD Superintendent Robert Varner, the Page Community Youth Band was created in 2020, and seeks to offer the best instructional research on how the brain learns to the wider Page Community. The PCYB program is able to follow up with previous experiences students Mr. Kimball has worked with, in programs such as choral singing, violins, Orff, dance, rhythmic movement training and even trombones. Those students are now in middle school or beyond, and through programs such as Recorder Karate, also have experience with self-directed learning.

One of the aims of the band is to acquaint students with rich traditions of music education, and practices from the world outside of growing up in a rural community. Young musicians utilize a whole brained approach and experience the beauty of music early in the process of learning. The concept and demonstrated mastery of pitch is as essential to a meaningful music education as addition and subtraction are to math. A successful band program is built on a foundation which includes building blocks of pitch, timbre, balance and blend. Greg Hanson, a member of Revelli’s bands in the 1960’s, was the college band director who taught Revelli’s methods to PUSD teacher Spencer Kimball. By applying blueprints developed by band directors such as William Revelli (1902-1994) and his proteges, students learn that musical expression is the most paramount skill. But it doesn’t occur without mastering the basics and good work habits.

Contrary to some popularly held beliefs, when learning occurs in the brain it does not occur by segmented subject areas nor in separate brain locations, but many subjects and areas of the brain are bridged all at once in the learning process. Young children have a musical brain and pitch reinforcement exercises can be a great developmental whole brain workout for them. Research indicates that even before birth, development of this inner ear for music can be accelerated simply by have children listen to melodies and chord progressions. Especially during the formative years of inner brain development from infancy to age 8, using music as a brain enrichment practice should be a fundamental part of every family’s culture.

The Page Community Youth Band is open to all youth between the ages of 9-18 and makes efforts to find a way to accommodate the membership of every student that wants to join, including home-schooled students.

