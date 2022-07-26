Page Community Blood Drive August 4th

There will be a community blood drive in Page on Thursday, August 4th, hosted by Vitalant.

Advanced appointments are encouraged and can be made at donors.vitalant.org with the blood drive code CityofPage.

The drive will take place from 10am to 3pm and will be held at City Council Chambers located at 697 Vista Avenue.

All vitalant donors from May 27th through September 9th, including those who donate at this blood drive, will be automatically entered to win a 2022 Volkswagen Taos S, donated by Valley Volkswagen dealers.