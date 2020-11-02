News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page City Police Reminds Us of Election Rules

November 02
14:32 2020
PAGE, AZ (November 2, 2020)

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently issued information regarding Tuesday’s election. They recognize that some members of the public are concerned about voting and their health and safety during this time of a national pandemic. Concern has also been expressed with regards to the integrity of the voting process and it is quite possible that there may be instances of confusion at the polls which may generate some complaints about the process.

Any members of the public wishing to report election or voting concerns to the Arizona Attorney General’s
Office can submit an online complaint form at: https://www.azag.gov/complaints/election.

Additionally, the following statutes related to the voting process are provided for your review:

• ARS 16-515: Restrictions on activity within 75 ft. of a polling location, a Class 2 misdemeanor

• ARS 16-1004: Interference with election officers, a Class 5 felony

• ARS 16-1005: Ballot fraud and abuse, including the harvesting of ballots, Class 4, 5, and 6 felonies

• ARS 16-1006: Hindering or disrupting voting by force, threats, menaces, bribery or any corrupt
means, a Class 5 felony

The Page Police Department is prepared and dedicated to providing a safe and fair election process for our
community.

Please contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463 to report any violations and/or concerns.

You can find additional information about the election at https://www.azag.gov/criminal/eiu.

