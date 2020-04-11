Page City Manager Shares His “Pandemic” Thoughts

The City of Page is, simply put….a city! Therefore, even with the Covid-19 pandemic, it cannot just shut its doors and go away. That’s why Lake Powell Communications spoke to Page City Manager Darren Coldwell on Friday.

“You have to remember that the city is created to provide a service; that being EMS, Police, zoning and more,” said the City Manager. “We can’t just have the city come to a halt, but we can have it run at a lesser pace than usual. There’s a very limited force available at City Hall right now. And we’ve created a new email address to which people can send their questions.”

Coldwell says someone from the city will respond to the emails within a day.

The special email address is: [email protected]

“I still go into work every day,” said the Cit Manager. “I still put on my shirt and tie and my slacks and go to work.”

He pointed out that this is ‘budget’ time; a very important time of the year for any city, including Page. But he also told us it’s important to have the developers to continue to get projects going around the city.

The Building Inspector, according to Coldwell, is actually reviewing projects at this time by way of his cell phone.

Page Library

As we’ve reported, the city’s Library continues to be in operation, but with curbside service only.

Their service involves front door pickup of materials from the library. Patrons may use the library’s online catalog (www.pagepublicibrary.org) or call the library to place orders. The number is 928-645-4270. The library’s front door will be available for pickups 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“You need to know what you want when you contact the library,” added Coldwell.

Also remaining open here is Horseshoe Bend.

“The Governor’s proclamation demands that all parks in open spaces remain open,” explained the City Manager.

Page Residents Respond

Your City Manager appreciates that the residents of Page are taking the pandemic very seriously; and he’s grateful. But, he also says the situation is surreal!

“Thursday at 5:30 (P.M.) at North Navajo Drive and Lake Powell Blvd I was the only person to be seen,” he said. “You know, in the middle of April on a Friday, what that intersection normally looks like.”

Like a lot of folks around the USA, Coldwell, and his wife, Barbie, are now often shopping by Internet, and picking up their groceries at the allotted time. Mrs. Coldwell also visited Safeway recently, and with fewer shoppers she told her husband it was a really nice experience.

Covid-29 in Page

It’s pretty sad that, according to Mr. Coldwell, that per capita in Arizona, Page has the highest number of cases of coronavirus. And since we are not receiving specific numbers for Lechee, it is assumed that, being so close, that the Page numbers also include the numbers from Lechee Chapter.

There have been two confirmed deaths in Page.

The bottom line in all of this, according to Darren Coldwell, is that this is a serious; a very serious situation.

“All of us need to do our part,” said the City Manager. “And if doing our part means staying home much more and washing our hands and social distancing, I think that’s a pretty small price to pay.”

He added that being around here; it’s nice to know we have a lot of areas where we can experience outdoor activities, despite the situation we Americans are all enduring. He believes this is a pretty good place to be.

But lastly, like many of us, Mr. Coldwell and his wife are saddened at not being able to visit their family, down in the Valley area.

“Since our daughter’s college closed in Mesa, we are still not allowing her to visit us,” he said.

It seems we all have to stay as safe as possible, for ourselves, and our loved ones.