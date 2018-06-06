Page City Election Process

Primary election August 28th, Page City Candidates on the ballot will be divided into three categories based on the seat they are after: Mayor, Council 4-year term or Council 2-year term. At the poll Page voters will only be able to vote for the number of seats available. Lake Powell Life News asked City Clerk Kim Larson for a detailed explanation as to how the results from there are determined. Larson tells Lake Powell Life News that after the Primary, in order to determine a majority of votes cast, elections officials calculate the total number of actual votes cast for all candidates for an office; divide that result by the number of seats to be filled for the office and divide the results of these calculations by two and round the number to the highest whole number. If more candidates receive a majority than there are offices to be filled, the candidates receiving the highest number of votes equal to the number of seats to be filled shall be declared elected at the Primary.

We will be spending some time with each of the candidates before August to help you decide who you think should be the next leaders to move our lovely city forward. If you have questions for the candidates please feel free to forward those questions to news@kxaz.com and we will be sure to include them when we interview the candidates in the weeks ahead.