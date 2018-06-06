News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Youth Leaders in ActionIf you are a teen or know of someone 16-18 years old interested in developing [...]
  • Science and Stars CampIf you’re looking for something fun and educational for your tween, here’s a pretty awesome [...]
  • Page City Election ProcessPrimary election August 28th, Page City Candidates on the ballot will be divided into three [...]
  • June Hero of the MonthDebbie Sanderson is Lake Powell Life's June’s Hero of the Month! Debbie was nominated for this [...]
  • NGS Update: “Finish Strong”Among the presentations at the Page business conference 89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future, Navajo [...]
  

Page City Election Process

Page City Election Process
June 06
09:51 2018
Print This Article

Primary election August 28th, Page City Candidates on the ballot will be divided into three categories based on the seat they are after: Mayor, Council 4-year term or Council 2-year term.  At the poll Page voters will only be able to vote for the number of seats available. Lake Powell Life News asked City Clerk Kim Larson for a detailed explanation as to how the results from there are determined. Larson tells Lake Powell Life News that after the Primary, in order to determine a majority of votes cast, elections officials calculate the total number of actual votes cast for all candidates for an office; divide that result by the number of seats to be filled for the office and divide the results of these calculations by two and round the number to the highest whole number. If more candidates receive a majority than there are offices to be filled, the candidates receiving the highest number of votes equal to the number of seats to be filled shall be declared elected at the Primary.

We will be spending some time with each of the candidates before August to help you decide who you think should be the next leaders to move our lovely city forward. If you have questions for the candidates please feel free to forward those questions to news@kxaz.com and we will be sure to include them when we interview the candidates in the weeks ahead.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.