Page City Council to Meet 3-9-22

March 09
09:57 2022
There will be a regular meeting of the Page City Council on Wednesday, March 9th at 5:30pm at Page City Hall. This meeting’s ‘New Business’ agenda items include discussion and possible action for the following items:

  • A Series #12 (Restaurant) Liquor License Application from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control for Andrea Dahlman Lewkowitz / SEEF Enterprises, Inc. dba Birdhouse, Series #12
  • A Sub-Recipient Agreement with Encompass Health Services for Community Development Block Grant funds
  • A Change Order with VSS International for the Lake Powell Mobile Home Village Seals Project
  • A Special Event Liquor License for the Grand Circle Art Alliance / Wagner Kelley, for The Page Arizona Fine Arts Festival

To see the full agenda, you can visit cityofpage.org. As always, the public is invited to attend this City Council meeting. The next regular meeting of City Council will take place on Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:30pm.

city council, city of page, council meeting

